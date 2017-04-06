Pair of earthquakes detected near Sparta, but what else shook the earth overnight?

As Carla Mayes was planting flower pots Wednesday night, she noticed ripples in the birdbath.
Long after the thunderstorms moved through, the earth started shaking on her farm in Warren County, about 11 miles from Sparta.
“It was like I heard thunder, but the ground shook and there was nothing in the area,” Mayes said Wednesday morning after learning a pair of earthquakes were recorded less than 4 miles to the west-southwest of Sparta.
Just after 9:30 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey detected the the first quake registering a 2.5 on the Richter scale at a depth of about 5 miles.
Reports from 19 surrounding zip codes showed Hancock County experienced light shaking and weak shaking in the counties of Baldwin, Putnam, Morgan, Greene and Washington counties.
About 11 minutes later, a second stronger quake registering a 2.7 was detected at a depth of nearly 7 miles, with nearly the same effects.
No damage was reported.
Paul Caruso, a seismologist with the USGS National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado, said he didn’t expect to see any damage from those minor temblors.
“Normally we don’t expect to see damage until a quake gets up to about 5.5 on the Richter scale,” Caruso said. “These are pretty minor.”
Mayes didn’t think much about the shaking Wednesday night until she was awakened in the middle of the night.
Some time between 3 and 4 a.m., she and her dog woke up.
He was panting and agitated as she went to let him outside where her two outside dogs were anxiously waiting at the back door.
“They were scared too,” she said.
She heard a rumble.
“I thought it was thunder, but it kept going. It didn’t stop and the ground was kind of shaking a little bit,” Mayes said. “It wasn’t like a normal thunder in the sky.”
She checked the weather radar and there were no storms in her area.
Caruso looked for signs of seismic activity in the overnight hours, but nothing registered.
“It’s possible there was a small quake,” he said, but nothing like the two separate quakes detected hours before.
Seismometers can detect quakes humans can not.
“There are a lot of earthquakes that no one feels that are important when it comes to buildings and design,” Caruso said.
Mayes is wondering what could have shaken the ground if it wasn’t thunder or an earthquake.
Wednesday night and Thursday morning weren’t the only times she’s detected a quake that others missed.
About a year ago, she was sitting on her couch when she felt a shaking.
“Did y’all feel that?” she asked her husband in the kitchen.
He had not, but seismometers did note that one, she said.
She’s still puzzled by what she felt in the middle of the night that didn’t register.
“That’s very odd, because I definitely thought that was something and there were no storms in my area.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
