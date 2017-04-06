School crossing guard protected students, but was hit by minivan

In the glare of the morning sun, a minivan driver hit a school crossing guard on Anthony Road Thursday morning.
Just before 8 a.m., Connie Hamid was helping students cross to Ingram-Pye Elementary School at College Street when she was struck by the eastbound vehicle, according to Bibb County sheriff’s deputies.
Driver Edward Garvin told officers he was blinded by the sun and was only going about 10 mph at the time.
Hamid was conscious and complaining of knee and leg pain, deputies said.
Stephanie Hartley, director of communications for the Bibb County School System, said no students were hurt in the incident, but counselors are available for ease anxiety or concerns of children who saw Hamid get hit.
“We are thankful the crossing guard was in place this morning to ensure the safety of students and that the incident was not more severe,” Hartley stated in an email.
Hamid was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, to be evaluated.
