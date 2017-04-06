Sharp curve of I-75’s Sardis Church exit claims another tractor trailer

Truck driver Ivory Jones was exiting Interstate 75 when his tractor and two trailers overturned just after 4:00 a.m. Thursday.
Jones was getting off at the Sardis Church Road exit to let his partner take over driving the two trailers of Amazon cargo.
“The ramp kind of caught me off guard, the sharp turn,” Jones said.
The truck flipped on its side in the grassy area between the exit and entrance ramps in south Bibb County.
Although a wind advisory was in effect at the time of the crash, Jones thought the damp roads from overnight rain was a greater factor.
One of the Mike Adams towing trucks even had to be pulled from the mucky ground left behind after Wednesday’s storm.
The driver’s side of Jones’ cab was crushed and the windshield smashed as truck slid on its side.
Jones suffered a couple of scratches on his hand and top of his forehead, but was not seriously hurt.
“I just thank God I’m alive because that’s bad,” Jones said while watching the towing company drag the truck to the wrecker.
On Oct. 31, another tractor trailer overturned, trapping driver Curtis Jacobs in the mangled cab.
Jacobs “miraculously” didn’t have a scratch on him, a Macon-Bibb fire battalion chief said at the time.
Jacob’s load of Cheez Whiz, Velveeta and Polly-O ricotta and other groceries spilled out of that trailer, but the cargo in Thursday’s accident was contained.
First responders on the scene of Thursday’s crash believe something should be done to warn drivers of the sharp curve on one of the newest I-75 exits in Bibb County where a truck stop will be opening soon.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments