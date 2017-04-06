Sharp curve of I-75’s Sardis Church exit claims another tractor trailer

0:17 Storm caught on video in Crisp County Pause

1:19 North Macon man watches neighbor's home hit by lightning

1:18 Many take shelter at Warner Robins City Hall

0:43 Severe weather blows through Eastman

1:50 Curtis Jones reflects on his two years as superintendent

1:32 EMA director warns of dangerous storms on Wednesday

1:19 Firefighters serve Cherry Blossom pink pancakes

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate

1:37 Macon-Bibb EMA director recaps storms