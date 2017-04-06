Local

April 6, 2017 4:53 AM

Gusty winds expected all day as advisory warns of threat of downed trees in Georgia

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

In the wake of damaging storms that spawned tornadoes and hail, strong winds are expected Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that covers much of Georgia from Middle Georgia to points northward until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts to 35 mph could bring down large tree limbs and topple weakened or damaged trees.

Unsecured outdoor objects also could be blown around in the windy conditions and driving might be difficult for high-profile vehicles such as vans and trucks.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Time lapse of storms in downtown Macon

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos