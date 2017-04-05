Macon-Bibb EMA director recaps storms

Macon escaped the brunt of storms on Wednesday afternoon. Local officials were also preparing for the final round of storms in the evening.
Stanley Dunlap The Telegraph

Education

The conversation continues this Thursday

Sierra Martin opens up about race in this interview with GPB Macon. She was one of many community members who shared their perspective during public forums hosted by Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism, The Telegraph and GPB Macon earlier this year. The conversation continues at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday during a public forum at the Tubman Museum. Ashley Murray, now a senior research analyst at Pearson Education, will be the guest speaker. Her 2010 dissertation addressed resegregation and education in Macon.

