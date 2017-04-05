Scrutiny heightens stress level for public officials

The life of an elected official can be tough with the spotlight shining bright.
In the last few days, the complaints of one Macon-Bibb County leader played out on social media. Commissioner Al Tillman posted a message on Facebook announcing his intention to resign because of criticism he says not only he’s faced, but that his family has, too. A few days later Tillman apologized for what he says was frustration having lead to him making the statements and said he is renewing his commitment to serving the community.
Although Tillman’s post is an outlier — the rare time an official airs grievances to the public — some of his feelings are not uncommon. Political officials, like the rest of us, deal with stress. And because of the nature of their position, one of which they chose, that stress can be compounded.
Even when politicians feel they’ve accomplished something that could be a positive for the long term, there could be others who don’t agree with them.
And politicians have to deal with the good and the bad that comes from the scrutiny. Although there is some stress, venting in a public setting probably isn’t the best strategy. Even when some of the officials’ points about the criticisms are valid, some of those questions they receive and opposing viewpoints are fair and just the nature of the profession.
Ultimately, officials have taken on a major responsibility of making decisions that effect entire communities. And they realize, as Tillman does, like the rest of the public, being able to lean on others close to them is often the best method of dealing with the difficulties.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
