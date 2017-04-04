Northside High School senior Reagan Ayers accepts the 2017 Golden Eagle Award for journalism from Telegraph publisher Don Bailey Tuesday night.
Westfield senior Walter Kopacz accepts the 2017 Golden Eagle Award for technology from Telegraph publisher Don Bailey Tuesday night.
Tattnall Square Academy senior Kenzie Dingmore accepts the 2017 Golden Eagle Award for math from Telegraph publisher Don Bailey Tuesday night.
Telegraph publisher Don Bailey hands a certificate to science nominee Nicholas Wong during the 2017 Golden Eagle Awards Tuesday night.
2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell speaks at the 2017 Golden Eagle Awards Tuesday night.
Houston County High School senior Nivedha Soundappan accepts the 2017 Golden Eagle Award for science from Telegraph publisher Don Bailey Tuesday night.
FPD senior Memorie Renfroe accepts the 2017 Golden Eagle Award for music from Telegraph publisher Don Bailey Tuesday night.
Technology nominees introduce themselves during the 2017 Golden Eagle Awards Tuesday night.
