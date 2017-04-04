Work on I-16/I-75 interchange could begin Wednesday, weather permitting

Work on the Interstate 16/75 interchange could begin Wednesday morning, weather permitting, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Drivers should expect delays as the closure of Middle Street in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood begins. The road will be used as a detour during construction and will eventually close permanently to become part of a walking trail.
Contractor ER Snell is set to make improvements to Pleasant Hill on a half-mile of each side of I-75 near Hardeman Avenue.
Drivers should watch for signs indicating lane closures and follow the directions of flaggers.
GDOT was awarded the $12.3 million contract in December, and the project is set to finish by June 30, 2018.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
