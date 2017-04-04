Homeless dogs and inmates train each other for life outside the jail

Robert Crow is not supposed to get out of jail until June, but his best friend behind bars will likely beat him to freedom.
For the past two months, Crow has been training Buddy, a black lab mix from the Macon-Bibb County Animal Shelter.
“He came a long way,” Crow said Tuesday, as he petted Buddy, who was by his side on a leash. “He sits, shakes, high-fives.”
Buddy is a “Bondable Pup,” a dog in need of foster care who was chosen to undergo socialization training at the Bibb County Jail.
About a year ago, Bibb County assistant district attorney Elizabeth Bobbitt attended an animal welfare conference where she learned of a similar program using inmates in Gwinnett County.
She traveled to the north Atlanta suburb and saw how they were transforming unruly animals into adoptable pets.
Bobbitt recruited Josephine Bennett, who fosters dogs for animal welfare groups, and they pitched the idea to Bibb County Sheriff David Davis.
“He was like ‘I’m in,’” Bobbitt said of Davis.
Animal Welfare provided kennels and Macon-Bibb County workers built outdoor runs.
“It’s been a total team effort to get this program up and running and it’s going to take a team effort to keep it going,” Davis said as he briefed the media.
Since January, four dogs have been fostered at the jail.
The first, a border collie mix named Panda, was adopted by Deputy Jeff Pettis and his family.
Buddy now gets to play with a yellow lab mix, Rosie, and Max, the newest foster who is part Chow.
The dogs get comfortable with humans and learn to get along with other dogs inside the gate on Hazel Street.
Inmates are feeding them daily, exercising them and teaching them tricks and commands.
“It’s not only good therapy for the dogs, but for the inmates,” District Attorney David Cooke said at the brief news conference. “They’re not only developing that empathy for dogs, but also for people and they’re developing job skills.”
The sheriff’s office screens eligible inmates in the G-Wing, a lighter security detention center for those who qualify for work release, like Crow, who is serving time for a misdemeanor.
Working with Buddy has been a great opportunity for Crow, who said his wife does not like dogs.
“I’m helping him get rehabilitation and I get to spend time outside the jail and it helps me,” Crow said.
When trained, the dogs will be available for adoption through the animal shelter, where workers don’t have time to give each animal the attention the inmates can.
“Most of them come from off the street or from very difficult situations where they haven’t been given the tools to succeed,” said Cson Johnson, assistant director of Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare. “This gives them the perfect opportunity to learn how to walk on a leash, how to sleep in a crate at night, be housebroken, and to be well-mannered around visitors.”
Davis said they probably won’t be able to house more than four or five dogs at a time.
He encouraged people to learn more about future Bondable Pups by following the sheriff’s Facebook page.
“See the pups and come down and bond a pup out,” Davis said.
There is one dog at the jail who isn’t going anywhere.
A few years ago, a small stray snuck under the fence of the old detention center and quickly bonded with deputies and inmates.
She now has her own favorite spot on the couch in the day room, said civilian office assistant James Melton.
“I tell everybody here she’s the only one who can go into the sheriff’s office without an appointment,” Melton said.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
