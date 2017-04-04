Dogs and inmates benefit from Bondable Pups program

Thelma Dillard gives her perspective on Macon's school integration history in this radio segment from GPB Macon. Dillard was an educator for 44 years and is a current school board member. She is one of seven children in the Bivins family, who were instrumental in the community's desegregation. Her sister was the lead plaintiff in Middle Georgia's first desegregation lawsuit, Shirley Bivins vs. Board of Education.