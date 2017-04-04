Longtime judge retiring this summer; Plans to help poor get needed legal aid

After serving as a Bibb County State Court judge for nearly two decades, Judge William P. “Bill” Adams is retiring effective July 1.
Members of the Macon Bar Association received notification of Adams’ retirement Monday.
“I have been planning and praying about this for a long time,” the judge said in an email to The Telegraph on Tuesday.
Adams, 65, said he wants to practice law with his son, Brian, at his son’s Adams Law Firm in downtown Macon.
He plans to focus on providing legal services to people who can’t afford the services — both by doing the work himself and by looking for ways to involve other lawyers, Adams said.
“We have an access to justice problem in this country, including Bibb County, but we also have resources we can bring to bear for our citizens to help them with a variety of legal needs,” the judge said. “Many lawyers are already doing this type of work, but we can always use more.”
Adams took office in 1999, filling the State Court judgeship vacated by Judge J. Taylor Phillips in 1998. He was elected five times without opposition.
Because Adams’ term doesn’t expire until the end of 2018, his replacement will be appointed by the governor.
The Georgia Judicial Nominating Commission typically accepts nominations, conducts interviews and recommends a shortlist of candidates for the governor’s consideration.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
