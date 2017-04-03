Tornado warning issued for Middle Georgia counties

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for several Central Georgia counties Monday afternoon.
The affected counties included Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Peach and Twiggs. The warning expired at 1:45 p.m, while Jasper, Jones and Monroe counties were under a tornado warning until 1:30 p.m.
A tornado watch was issued for the following counties until 9 p.m.: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Baldwin; Bleckley; Bryan; Bulloch; Burke; Candler; Chatham; Coffee; Columbia; Dodge; Effingham; Elbert; Emanuel; Evans; Glascock; Greene; Hancock; Hart; Jeff Davis; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Laurens; Liberty; Lincoln; Long; McDuffie; Montgomery; Oglethorpe; Pierce; Pulaski; Richmond; Screven; Taliaferro; Tattnall; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
