2017 Cherry Blossom Festival ends in grand style

Mother’s Finest plays for a huge Cherry Blossom Festival Grand Finale crowd at Wesleyan College Sunday evening before a fireworks show blasted off in the distance.
Ed Sellers, center, reacts to the music of Mother’s Finest as they played their final numbers at Wesleyan College during the Cherry Blossom Festival Grand Finale. “It brings back great memories of the ’70s,’’ he said with a big smile.
Marie O’Neal, Fran Stapleton, and Vickie McPherson close out their Cherry Blossom Festival with a fireworks show at Wesleyan College, sitting under trees that had barely started blooming.
Debbie King, center, serves herself a picnic dinner from a a shaded promontory where the music was good and the fireworks view even better as she and family members closed out the Cherry Blossom Festival on Sunday at Wesleyan College.
Joyce Kennedy belts out a tune with Mother’s Finest in front of a huge Cherry Blossom Festival Grand Finale crowd at Wesleyan College Sunday evening.
Joyce Kennedy and Mother’s Finest pleased a huge Cherry Blossom Festival Grand Finale crowd at Wesleyan College Sunday evening before a fireworks show.
