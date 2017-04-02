Fun at the Macon Mud Run

The Macon Mud Run had over 20 obstacles including mud pits, water slides and many hills. Over 1,200 people participated in the 7K and 5K, and there was a 1K as well.
Jenna Eason Special to The Telegraph

Education

How did Bibb County schools get to where they are today?

Thelma Dillard gives her perspective on Macon's school integration history in this radio segment from GPB Macon. Dillard was an educator for 44 years and is a current school board member. She is one of seven children in the Bivins family, who were instrumental in the community's desegregation. Her sister was the lead plaintiff in Middle Georgia's first desegregation lawsuit, Shirley Bivins vs. Board of Education.

