Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman plans to resign next month, according to Facebook post

Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Al Tillman unexpectedly announced his resignation in a Facebook post Saturday.
In the post, Tillman, who is several months into his second term on the commission, cited a lack of satisfaction he said he receives from certain people in the community.
He said in the post that he would be stepping down on May 6.
If Tillman officially steps down then a special election would be held to fill the remainder of the term that ends Dec. 31, 2020.
Commissioner Elaine Lucas was blindsided upon learning about Tillman’s announcement.
“It’s really a surprise to me,” she said. “He’s accomplished a good bit as a commissioner. He’s picked up on some projects like Log Cabin Drive, where we already had approved the money for it but as the commissioner in the district he really pushed to get that done. He’s always working on behalf of the folks in his district.”
Tillman’s Facebook post about resigning includes a series of questions that he seemed to suggest people asked or implied.
“Why do you always talk about giving criminals a second chance? Why is Log Cabin not a 4 lane? Why Log Cabin Rd ain’t wider?” Tillman said in the Facebook message. “Why Log Cabin don’t have turning lanes all the way to the end? Why you vote with Elaine? Why you vote with them White people? Why you support Reichert? Maybe because he won and he’s the Mayor? Why you voted to give them white folks money?”
Tillman also posed questions himself.
“Since I’m leaving let me ask y’all a few questions,” the post said. “Why you never donate a dime to my campaign? Why you don’t show up at city hall? Why you never attend commission meeting? Why y’all only organized during shootings?”
“Some of y’all are never satisfied. No matter what I do, why I didn’t do more,” the message, part of a rambling explanation of whys, declared. “I am gone May 6.”
Tillman became a county commissioner after upsetting Macon City Council President James Timley to represent District 9 in a September 2013 election and was re-elected last year.
In his campaign, Tillman proposed programs to introduce unemployed young people to government contractors, clean up blighted neighborhoods, reform the police and loosen some rules on the smallest businesses, such as car washes and barber shops.
Tillman, in gaining office, survived a residency challenge from Macon City Councilman Henry Gibson. Gibson, who did not run for a post in the consolidated government, complained to the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections and Bibb County Superior Court that Tillman’s homestead property tax exemption was on a house in a different district.
But they both rejected Gibson’s complaint. They found Tillman rented an apartment in District 9, paid bills there and changed his voter registration in time to qualify as a resident.
Telegraph writer Joe Kovac Jr. and Telegraph archives contributed to this report.
