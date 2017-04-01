Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman plans to resign next month, according to Facebook post

1:32 Botched burglary at Macon gun range Pause

4:23 Cop Shop Podcast: A barbecue brawl

0:38 Man shot in the leg

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

0:46 DA: Man killed by Bibb deputy went for deputy's gun

0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this'

1:21 A Fruity Pebble-laced chicken waffle on a stick, anyone?