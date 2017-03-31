Macon music legends and giant arrows among features of ‘East to West Art Walk’

Colorful giant arrows painted by kids living in the Fort Hawkins neighborhood soon will guide foot traffic across the Otis Redding Bridge, highlighting a walkable connection between east Macon and downtown.
“They’ll all be different colors with lots of different colorful circle designs ... to represent unity and people coming together,” Megan Doolittle, art teacher at Sonny Carter Elementary School, said midafternoon Friday.
About a dozen neighborhood kids on spring break tried their hands at painting circles on the arrows. They gathered around tables set up under tents in the middle of Schell Street, where visiting artists are staying in the newly renovated houses that were open for public tours.
About half of the houses in Fort Hawkins are occupied.
“The arrows are kind of like ‘Come with me, lets work together.’ And the circles are kind of like the working together part,” Doolittle said.
Near the Macon Coliseum and behind the old Telegraph building, faces of Macon music legends were featured in giant chalk-drawn murals created by visiting artists.
Gregg and Duane Allman, Otis Redding and Little Richard were drawn on the ground close to newly painted crosswalks.
The “East to West Art Walk” by the Macon Arts Alliance aims to enhance the pedestrian experience between the downtown business district and Mill Hill, a conceptualized arts-based community in progress just east of the Ocmulgee River.
The temporary visuals are made possible by a $18,000 Downtown Challenge Grant awarded to the art group last summer by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
The art walk comes in the midst of a neighborhood revitalization effort that seeks to rehabilitate four blocks of the historic neighborhood to address blight and foster economic opportunity.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
