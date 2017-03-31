Macon to honor former mayor, state senator and public servant with bridge dedication

Former Macon mayor Lee Robinson is being honored not far from his final resting place.
Robinson, who died of colon cancer in November of 2015, is buried in Riverside Cemetery, close to Interstate 75.
A 21-gun salute, taps and full military honors for the Vietnam Veteran and pilot preceded the interment in the family plot, which is not far from the overpass that now bears his name.
Members of the Macon-Bibb County legislative delegation led by Rep. Allen Peake honored the late attorney and public defender by naming the overpass between 1608 and 1760 Riverside Drive as the Wm. Lee Robinson Memorial Bridge.
Ingleside Baptist Church pastor Tim McCoy spoke of Robinson’s servant heart at the funeral at the church where Robinson’s parents were charter members.
Robinson was an ambassador for the Cherry Blossom Festival and helped emcee the Tunes and Balloons event at Middle Georgia State University in the weeks before his death.
The Sunday school teacher who traveled the world on mission trips also was active in the American Cancer Society after his wife, Irene, died in 2010 of the same disease that claimed his own life.
A ceremony in Robinson’s honor with officials form the Georgia Department of Transportation is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. at the Bibb County School District’s Professional Learning Center at 2011 Riverside Drive.
Robinson graduated from Bibb County schools and Georgia Tech before enlisting in the army where he earned three Bronze Stars. He continued to serve in the reserves for 31 years, rising to the rank of colonel.
He served as Macon’s mayor from 1987 until 1991.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments