Update on woman reported missing in Florida whose car was abandoned in Georgia

When Monroe County sheriff’s deputies found her abandoned car, they thought Sarah Tharpe could be in danger.
On March 20, the day after she was reported missing in Florida, the 40-year-old told folks at Bowdoin’s Grocery in Juliette that her car had broken down.
She caught a ride to the Burger King in Forsyth.
The next day, Monroe deputies got a call from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office near Tampa, asking that the local officers search for Tharpe near Juliette, where she reportedly used to live.
On Dames Ferry Road, they found Tharpe’s PT Cruiser with luggage in the back and keys in the ignition.
The car cranked fine, deputies said.
After searching with K-9 trackers and helicopters, there was no sign of the woman in spite of multiple media reports about her disappearance.
Thursday night, more than a week after her car was found, Tharpe was found safe, according to a Facebook post from the Monroe County sheriff's office.
“She has been located and is safe,” a Facebook comment mentioned.
No further details about her whereabouts were immediately available.
