Armed Georgia fugitive captured; authorities still looking for 16-year-old runaway

An armed Georgia fugitive was captured Thursday afternoon after a brief foot chase through a wooded area in Pickens County.
Nicholas Bishop was wanted for several burglaries, including one in which he allegedly pointed a gun at an arriving homeowner, and vehicle theft, according to a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Bishop, who had two handguns on him, was tackled by Sgt. Vaughn Kelley. While searching for Bishop, the sergeant had been flagged down by a resident who thought someone was hiding in his camper in the Priest Circle area of the county.
Authorities had been looking for Bishop since 2 p.m. Wednesday, when he fled from the area armed with a handgun.
Based on videos and photos reviewed by the sheriff’s office, Bishop appears to have been traveling with 16-year-old runaway Kyrsten Bishop. She is Bishop’s biologically daughter, but he does not have any custodial rights to her as a parent, according to the post.
She ran away in February and is believed to have been staying with him.
If you have seen Kyrsten Bishop, please notify sheriff’s detectives at 706-253-8935, or contact 911 if you know her precise whereabouts.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
