Who made United Way of Central Georgia’s top 100 of most generous workplaces in 2016?

United Way of Central Georgia released Thursday its “100 Most Generous Workplaces” from 2016.
The list includes contributions from organizations and their employees to the United Way workforce campaign, according to a United Way news release.
“The leaders on this list are determined by their philanthropic contributions to United Way of Central Georgia during the previous year,” Thomas Bacote, market president for iHeart Media and United Way’s marketing committee chair, said in the news release. “Through their corporate and employee giving, sponsorships, in-kind and initiative support, these most generous companies are investing in a better future for Central Georgia and its residents.”
GEICO was at the top of the list, with Kroger rounding out the top 10. The Telegraph was in the upper tier at No. 26.
For the full list, click here.
“Helping one person in your community is like helping everyone,” says United Way spokeskid Priah in a video that breaks down how the agency works.
“When someone gets a job, they can pay rent and buy groceries. That helps local businesses. She can also pay taxes. Those help pay for streets and schools and stuff. It goes on and on. It’s all connected.”
Priah adds, “And don’t forget. Kids are a big part of the connection to. When we’re doing well, the whole community is doing well, and when the community is doing well, life is pretty awesome.”
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Top 10 of United Way of Central Georgia’s “100 Most Generous Workplaces” from 2016
1. GEICO
2. Georgia Power Company
3. Publix Super Markets
4. Perdue Foods
5. Mercer University
6. State Bank & Trust Company
7. Robins Financial Credit Union
8. Combined Federal Campaign
9. Navicent Health
10. Kroger
