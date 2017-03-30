They tried to break into a west Macon gun store, but failed.

Three men trying to burglarize a west Macon gun range before dawn Wednesday were spotted on surveillance footage, and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying them.
It was about 2:30 a.m. when the three men began to scope out the front and back of Eagle Gun Range on Woodfield Drive, just off Mercer University Drive and not far from Interstate 475, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
After circling the building on foot, the three tried to break through the front door. When the alarm activated, they ran, the release said.
Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or phone in an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
