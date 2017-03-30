Local

March 30, 2017 12:42 PM

Semi-truck driver killed in fiery crash on I-75 in Monroe County

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

A semi-truck driver was killed in a fiery crash that blocked Interstate 75 Monroe County early Thursday morning.

The truck driver was traveling southbound about 5:45 a.m. between Johnstonville Road and the weigh stations when witnesses said the right front tire blew, Monroe County Coroner Joey Proctor said.

“The truck ran down the guardrail for a long distance, then when the guardrail ran out and the truck went into the woods,” Proctor said. “The fuel tank struck a tree and exploded.”

The identity of the truck driver was not immediately determined due to the severity of burns.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Woman hit on Elpis Street in Macon

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos