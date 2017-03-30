Semi-truck driver killed in fiery crash on I-75 in Monroe County

A semi-truck driver was killed in a fiery crash that blocked Interstate 75 Monroe County early Thursday morning.
The truck driver was traveling southbound about 5:45 a.m. between Johnstonville Road and the weigh stations when witnesses said the right front tire blew, Monroe County Coroner Joey Proctor said.
“The truck ran down the guardrail for a long distance, then when the guardrail ran out and the truck went into the woods,” Proctor said. “The fuel tank struck a tree and exploded.”
The identity of the truck driver was not immediately determined due to the severity of burns.
