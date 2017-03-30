Local

March 30, 2017 9:21 AM

Woman hit by truck in Unionville neighborhood

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A woman was hit by a pickup truck just before 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Elpis Street in Unionville.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the woman hit the passenger side of the windshield.

She was struck between Grosso and Lilly avenues.

The woman was conscious but calling out in pain as Macon-Bibb firefighters moved her to a stretcher.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

