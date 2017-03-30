Looking for cherry blossoms? Record heat is coaxing shy buds into blooming

After Macon’s mild winter, slumbering yoshino cherry trees have been struggling to bloom.
William “Bill” Fickling III, whose grandfather shared clippings of his famous tree across the community, said yoshinos, like peach trees, require a certain amount of chill hours to know it’s spring.
Although the blossoms have been slow to pop, record heat Wednesday should help them along.
Macon set a record high of 88 degrees Wednesday, the warmest it has been in 110 years.
The prior record for March 29 was set in 1907 with 87 degrees.
Thursday’s projected high of 87 is expected to fall just 2 degrees shy of the record 89 degrees set in 1907.
Showers and thunderstorms, with some possibly reaching severe levels, are expected early Friday morning.
The rain could knock off some older blossoms, but Friday’s high will be cooler in the upper 70s.
Unlike some years when the trees were full of flowers, the sporadic blooming means some blossoms leafed out before others open.
Locals know the best is yet to come as many trees are only just beginning to bloom.
They will be getting a meteorological nudge as the festival’s closing weekend this year is expected to have fabulous weather.
Those excited about the return of the Cherry Blossom Street Party will rejoice that skies are expected to be clear Saturday night after plenty of sunshine and a high of 82.
After storms repeatedly canceled the popular street party, it was dropped from the festival lineup in recent years.
Sunday’s finale at Wesleyan College will have plenty of sunshine, too, with a high in the mid-80s, although there’s a slight chance of showers that night.
