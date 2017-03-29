Cherry Blossom Festival revises parking plan midway through Pinkest Party

Midway through the 35th International Cherry Blossom Festival, its president and CEO announced changes to parking effective starting at noon Thursday.
Central City Park will have first-come, first-serve public parking at the Willie Smokie Glover entrance, according to a Wednesday night email from festival President Stacy Campbell.
“This includes the parking in front of the United Building, the gravel lot next to the Parks and Recreation Office, the paved Luther Williams Field parking, and the grassed area behind Luther Williams Field,” Campbell wrote. “All guests will exit out of the back of the park behind Luther Williams Field. Handicapped parking will still be available in front of the United Building.”
A second admission gate on the front end of the park is opening to accommodate festivalgoers using the park and walk lots near there.
Parking locations with a shuttle service will still operate at the Macon Coliseum and the empty lot on Riverside Drive next to Burger King, according to the news release.
