D.A. Cooke cites barriers to animal cruelty cases

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes the story of a barbecue brawl; a man cussing because he couldn't find his cellphone his cellphone; and tidbits about, among other things, a report of a guy painted gold on Interstate 75.
Macon-Bibb County fire investigators and the ATF find similarities in three recent warehouse fires in one week. Chief Marvin Riggins explains what can be done to prevent future catastrophic blazes in old vacant
Macon-Bibb County firefighters have a new digital fire extinguisher trainer that allows people to practice without having to start a fire and spread chemicals. Fire Safety Educator Jeremy Webb demonstrates how it works after Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation purchased the equipment.
The Creek 100.9 co-owner Brad Evans explains how Lowell Register was arrested on burglary and criminal trespassing charges at the tower on Peach County property listed in Register's name on tax records.