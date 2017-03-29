Man shot in the leg at Macon house

Yellow crime scene tape cordoned off a house on Lilly Avenue after a man was shot in the leg there Wednesday afternoon.
Two women and a couple of children hopped out of a red Ford Mustang, walked to the edge of the crime scene tape and got the attention of a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy.
“What happened,” one of them asked. “My family lives here.”
The deputy told her a man named Jordan Jenkins had been shot shortly after 2:30 p.m. The deputy said Jenkins was alert and talking.
Lt. Randy Gonzalez told The Telegraph Jenkins took a personal car to the hospital from the house at 633 Lilly Ave., just off Mercer University Drive.
Jenkins, in his early 20s, was uncooperative with investigators at the hospital, so the investigation is at a standstill, Cpl. Linda Howard said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-888-68-CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
