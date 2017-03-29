Macon's Jasmine Habersham named a finalist in international Lotte Lenya contest

Out of a field of hundreds of singers from across the world, Macon opera singer Jasmine Habersham is a finalist in an upcoming international competition.
Habersham, 27, is one of 14 contestants chosen for the Lotte Lenya Competition at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in New York.
“I feel really good,” Habersham said Wednesday while grabbing a late lunch at Taste and See in downtown Macon. “I feel like I’ve already won, making it to the finals.”
This is her third year competing, and first time making the final round.
As part of the annual competition sponsored by the Kurt Weill Foundation for Music, Habersham will sing four songs April 22.
She will be performing two songs from American musical theater, an operatic aria and a theatrical selection by Kurt Weill.
Habersham, a Rutland High School graduate and Cherry Blossom princess in 2007, has been performing across the country since obtaining her undergraduate degree in vocal performance at Shorter University and her Masters at The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, where she also received her Artist Diploma.
She manages her own career from Macon, where she’s home four to six weeks at a time.
“It’s great that I’m home because I’m so close to the airport,” she said, with a laugh. “I’m at home like most millennials.”
Most recently, she has been jet-setting to appear as Papagena in The Magic Flute with Cincinnati Opera and as Yum-Yum in The Mikado at the Kentucky Opera.
Habersham will be performing a guest recital Tuesday at 7:30 Mercer University’s Townsend School of Music.
