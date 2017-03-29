Tyrus Turner preparing for his final Cherry Blossom Festival

Tyrus Turner, also known as Prince Neo, will perform live at the Cherry Blossom Festival Saturday at Central City Park.
Tyrus Turner

Local

New digital fire extinguisher trainer for Macon-Bibb County

Macon-Bibb County firefighters have a new digital fire extinguisher trainer that allows people to practice without having to start a fire and spread chemicals. Fire Safety Educator Jeremy Webb demonstrates how it works after Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation purchased the equipment.

Editor's Choice Videos