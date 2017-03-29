Tyrus Turner preparing for his final Cherry Blossom Festival

Macon-Bibb County firefighters have a new digital fire extinguisher trainer that allows people to practice without having to start a fire and spread chemicals. Fire Safety Educator Jeremy Webb demonstrates how it works after Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation purchased the equipment.
The Creek 100.9 co-owner Brad Evans explains how Lowell Register was arrested on burglary and criminal trespassing charges at the tower on Peach County property listed in Register's name on tax records.
Northside Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Stacy Brown appears in a minute-long video for the “Real Teachers. Real Voices” campaign. This is the sixth video in the project from Gov. Nathan Deal and the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement that highlights top-notch teachers.