Need a job? One Georgia department is prepared to hire qualified workers on the spot

The Georgia Department of Corrections hopes to find qualified candidates to become new corrections officers in Middle Georgia.
The department is hosting a hiring event at the Tift Campus in Forsyth on April 7.
On that Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., applicants will be interviewwed, take an Accuplacer test to assess reading, writing, math and computer skills, take a physical training test, and have a physical examination.
Those who meet requirements could be offered a hiring packet at the event, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Candidates should complete an online application at www.GDCJobs.com and bring a valid driver’s license, birth certificate, social security card, high school diploma or GED transcript, and scores from SAT, ACT, Compass, Asset or Accuplacer tests.
Those who are certified with the Peace Officers Standards and Training Council, should bring a copy of the POST profile.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
