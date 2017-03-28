Dressed up with somewhere to go

Sybil Radford sips tea at the Cherry Blossom Festival Downton Abbey tea Tuesday. The event host about 60 people and was sold out Tuesday according Federated Garden Clubs of Macon president Jeanna Cundiff. A few seats were available for Wednesday's tea. The event is a fundraiser for the club. Call 478-742-0921 for reservations.
Woody Marshall
The Telegraph
The Federated Garden Clubs of Macon hosted the Cherry Blossom Festival Downton Abbey tea at the historic Neel House Tuesday. The event host about 60 people and was sold out Tuesday according Federated Garden Clubs of Macon president Jeanna Cundiff. A few seats were available for Wednesday's tea. The event is a fundraiser for the club. Call 478-742-0921 for reservations.
Joy Stanley greets her friends as they arrive at the historic Neel House, headquarters Federated Garden Clubs of Macon, Tuesday for the Cherry Blossom Festival Downton Abbey tea. The event host about 60 people and was sold out Tuesday according Federated Garden Clubs of Macon president Jeanna Cundiff. A few seats were available for Wednesday's tea. The event is a fundraiser for the club. Call 478-742-0921 for reservations.
