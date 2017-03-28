ATF called to help Macon-Bibb firefighters pinpoint cause of warehouse fires

After three warehouse fires in one week, Macon-Bibb County firefighters called in federal investigators.
Chief Marvin Riggins said the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives examined rubble from an old roofing materials warehouse at 4094 Broadway after local investigators took the first look.
The sprawling one-story building went up in flames just before 7:30 a.m. on March 19. A large plume of thick dark smoke rose into the sky at around sunrise on the chilly Sunday morning with temperatures in the low 40s.
Flames destroyed the building as the roof collapsed and walls caved in.
Macon-Bibb investigators inspected the damage that afternoon and the next morning before the ATF came in, Riggins said.
“They did not find accelerants of other nature, but they did find reasons to believe that someone had been housed there or living there,” Riggins said. “They think it could have been a vagrant that might have started it.”
There was no fire insurance on the building, he said.
Five days before the Broadway fire, crews were called to a major fire in the old GC Quality Lubricants warehouse on Sixth Street.
Flames shot 20 feet into the sky as a Norfolk Southern train crew reported the blaze not far from the tracks.
An old mattress was on the grounds as firefighters battled the fire that gutted the building.
The mercury dropped into the 30s that morning, which led investigators to believe homeless people might have ignited a warming fire that got out of hand.
“According to eyewitness reports from both of those locations, they have been seeing homeless people and vagrant people coming in and out of those facilities,” Riggins said Monday.
There was no evidence to suggest the fires were deliberately set to cause damage, he said.
Firefighters were back on Sixth Street the next night for a fire across the street as the temperature dropped to a low of 28 degrees.
Riggins again suspects vagrants are to blame.
He urges building owners to regularly inspect vacant properties and make sure they are boarded up and secure.
“To prevent such type of activity and also to prevent such catastrophic fire event... putting us in harm’s way for situations that may or may not be at a necessary cost.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
