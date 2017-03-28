Spare change donated at the cash register is credited with saving patient’s life

Customers rounding up the price of their Firehouse Subs are helping save lives in Middle Georgia.
More than $85,000 in safety equipment was recently awarded to Middle Georgia firefighters, a school system and U.S. Army veteran.
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation purchased a nearly $18,000 automatic chest compression system for the McRae-Helena Fire Department, which helps keep patients alive on the way to the nearest hospital at least 20 miles away.
At a presentation ceremony Tuesday morning at the Firehouse Subs on Presidential Parkway, Captain Jeff Hardin, of the McRae-Helena Fire Department, said the device has already saved one life.
“It makes it where we don’t have to sit there and do chest compressions for an hour, hour and a half,” Hardin said. “It also does better compressions, which gives the patient a better chance of survival.”
Dublin firefighters received a heavy rescue air bag set worth nearly $11,000.
Baldwin County Fire Rescue replaced its outdated tools with $11,000 in portable extrication equipment.
Dodge Connection-Communities received nearly $19,000 worth of automated external defibrillators and training for local schools.
Veteran Normal Slaughter’s new all-terrain wheelchair will help him regain his mobility after a double knee replacement.
The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department was able to demonstrate its new digital fire extinguisher training apparatus.
Fire Safety Educator Jeremy Webb said the digital screen responds to the proper application of a fire extinguisher. When aiming it correctly the flames on the screen diminish.
“It’s a lot cleaner than the old way of doing things. We used to have to go outside and actually light up a contained fire which puts out a lot of smoke, a lot of powder from the fire extinguishers,” Webb said.
He’s looking forward to holding fire extinguisher training indoors, for a change, and with no mess.
Local Firehouse Subs owner Schel Collins credited his customers with making the foundation grants possible.
“We just ask a question. ‘Do you want to round up?’” Collins said. “They’re the heroes.”
Liz Fabian
