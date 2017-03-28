Local

March 28, 2017 9:37 AM

Six Flags Over Georgia welcomes law enforcement officers with special discounts

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

Law enforcement officers are invited to bring family and friends to Six Flags Over Georgia for a special weekend in May.

The theme park west of Atlanta is holding Law Enforcement Appreciation Days on May 20-21.

Officers and guests can enter the park for $40.99 plus tax, which includes free parking and a buffet of chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, ice cream and drinks from 3-4 p.m. on that Saturday or Sunday.

The admission price also allows for unlimited visits to the park from May 22 until Sept. 17, according to a Facebook post from the Georgia Department of Corrections..

Tickets must be purchased before May 19.

For more information, email cnjohnson@sixflags.com.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

