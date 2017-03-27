First day of Third Street Park festivities

Cherry Blossom Queen Sadie Frame and some of her court enjoy ice cream at the Cherry Blossom Festival Third Street Park Festivities Monday. Hundreds of people came to the park for free ice cream, soft drinks, donuts, horse-drawn carriage rides and musical entertainment.
A few blossom were popping out at the Cherry Blossom Festival Third Street Park Festivities Monday. Hundreds of people came to the park for free ice cream, soft drinks, donuts, horse-drawn carriage rides and musical entertainment.
Children surround Blossom the pink poodle at the Cherry Blossom Festival Third Street Park Festivities Monday. Hundreds of people came to the park for free ice cream, soft drinks, donuts, horse-drawn carriage rides and musical entertainment.
A few blossom were popping out at the Cherry Blossom Festival Third Street Park Festivities Monday. Hundreds of people came to the park for free ice cream, soft drinks, donuts, horse-drawn carriage rides and musical entertainment.
James Hardison of Byron eyes his cone of ice cream Cherry Blossom Festival Third Street Park Festivities Monday. Hundreds of people came to the park for free ice cream, soft drinks, donuts, horse-drawn carriage rides and musical entertainment.
Prince, a Chihuahua mix, has a taste of ice cream from his owner Dawn Fraser at the Cherry Blossom Festival Third Street Park Festivities Monday. Hundreds of people came to the park for free ice cream, soft drinks, donuts, horse-drawn carriage rides and musical entertainment.
People stand in line for free ice cream at the Cherry Blossom Festival Third Street Park Festivities Monday. Hundreds of people came to the park for the free ice cream, soft drinks, donuts, horse-drawn carriage rides and musical entertainment.
Oliver Minacci, 1, enjoys his ice cream cone at the Cherry Blossom Festival Third Street Park Festivities. Along with free ice cream there were soft drinks, donuts, horse-drawn carriage rides and musical entertainment.
Sean VanMeter entertains the crowd at the Cherry Blossom Festival Third Street Park Festivities Monday. Hundreds of people came to the park for free ice cream, soft drinks, donuts, horse-drawn carriage rides and musical entertainment.
Gloria Card relaxes in the sunshine with her cone of ice cream Cherry Blossom Festival Third Street Park Festivities Monday. Hundreds of people came to the park for free ice cream, soft drinks, donuts, horse-drawn carriage rides and musical entertainment.
People stand in line for free ice cream at the Cherry Blossom Festival Third Street Park Festivities Monday. Hundreds of people came to the park for the free ice cream, soft drinks, donuts, horse-drawn carriage rides and musical entertainment.
Wallace Thompson licks his cone of ice cream at the Cherry Blossom Festival Third Street Park Festivities Monday. Hundreds of people came to the park for free ice cream, soft drinks, donuts, horse-drawn carriage rides and musical entertainment.
Bobby Cabe, 1, and Emma Simmons, 2, play at the fountain at the Cherry Blossom Festival Third Street Park Festivities Monday. Hundreds of people came to the park for free ice cream, soft drinks, donuts, horse-drawn carriage rides and musical entertainment.
A few blossom were popping out at the Cherry Blossom Festival Third Street Park Festivities Monday. Hundreds of people came to the park for free ice cream, soft drinks, donuts, horse-drawn carriage rides and musical entertainment.
