Milledgeville man killed in crash with bus on I-75

1:28 The Creek 100.9 ups security to stay on the air Pause

0:46 DA: Man killed by Bibb deputy went for deputy's gun

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

1:19 Firefighters serve Cherry Blossom pink pancakes

2:03 Cherry Blossom Festival hits high notes on Parade

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:13 Scenes from the opening ceremonies of Cherry Blossom Festival

1:01 'I create bright futures,' local teachers says in state campaign video

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry