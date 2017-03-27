Milledgeville man killed in crash with bus on I-75

A 22-year-old Milledgeville man was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 northbound Sunday after a bus pulling a trailer slammed into the back of his car, which was parked in the right lane of the highway, police say.
Javarius A. Exum, of Milledgeville, was killed just below exit 216 when the 1998 bus from Tennessee crashed into his 2009 Dodge Charger, according to a news release Monday from the Henry County Police Department.
Minutes before the 4:20 a.m. crash, a driver called 911 to report that a car was stopped in the right lane with no flashers on, only brake lights, the release said.
The bus driver, whose hand was cut in the crash, told police he’d tried to change lanes but the crash was unavoidable, the release said.
The Dodge came to rest across the interstate in the left emergency lane.
The bus caught fire, but all of its passengers were safely evacuated.
Laura Corley
