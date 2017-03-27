Macon officials, community welcome remodeled recreation center

The reopening of Frank Johnson Recreation Center was celebrated Monday as it became the latest Macon recreational facility to receive a facelift.
Macon-Bibb County officials, Johnson’s family members and other community leaders attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the 2227 Mercer University Drive center. The recreation center received $939,000 in upgrades that include an a new computer lab and multipurpose room and expanded entrance, meeting space and a weight room.
Restrooms and a game room were also updated during the construction that started in spring of 2016.
The center is named after the affectionately-known “mayor” of Unionville, who was instrumental in having the current recreation center built, said SPLOST advisory committee member Theron Ussery.
“If you ever met Frank, the first time you talk to him you realize how much he cared for kids and getting them off the streets and into organized activities,” Ussery said.
The updated center features an open layout with an inviting entrance and increased glass interior, said Lee Martin, project architect and partner at 2WR.
The firm designed improvements to Rosa Jackson and Memorial recreation centers. Each of the projects were paid with special purpose local options sales tax revenue.
“You can actually see your friends, you can see the kids playing, you can see the activities that are going on instead of everything in its own little closed-off box,” Martin said. “It’s a big difference in the transition from old style recreation to a community center, a civic building.”
One of the first programs at the remodeled center will be Family Fun Day on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature a variety of activities including music, games, bounce houses, food, taekwondo and offer a chance to register for programs.
Frank Johnson is one of about a dozen recreation and park facilities to receive upgrades through the $190 million SPLOST. Officials are also aiming to spend another $43 million in the next round of SPLOST that caps out at $280 million.
Three other projects are on the agenda at Tuesday’s commission committee meetings: upgrades to the East Macon Recreation Center and Grand Opera House and a new recreational facility in Lizella.
Some of that funding would come from $35 million in bonds being issued to start projects before new SPLOST collections begin rolling in on April 1, 2018.
The proposed $494,626 Lizella building would be located at Flintrock Park, which is a part of the Lake Tobesofkee recreation area. The project entails installing new playground equipment, building a gazebo, repairs and constructing an enclosed pavilion with a warming kitchen and restrooms, according to the resolution sponsored by Commissioner Joe Allen.
The money for the Lizella recreation facility would come from the 2012 SPLOST.
Another proposal is to use $2.8 million of sales tax bonds and future SPLOST revenue to improve the Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St.
The renovations include $500,000 to replace the heating and air conditioning unit, another $681,736 for replacing seating and floor treatment, and $397,541 for basement remodeling. The remaining $250,063 would go toward fees, permits, contingency and other expenses.
At East Macon Recreation, recently renamed after former Macon City Councilwoman Delores Brooks, $961,420 in sales tax bonds would be used to complete the second phase of improvements.
But while commissioners still have to vote on starting those projects, construction is ongoing at two other recreation centers. The $7.6 million south Bibb recreation facility is expected to be finished by this fall and improvements are underway at Hillcrest Park, Parks and Recreation Director Reggie Moore said.
“We’re constantly being told about how at Rosa Jackson there’s constant in and out with people participating in various activities,” he said at Monday’s ribbon cutting. “The same impact is (happening) at Memorial and we expect the same here today when we open these doors at Frank Johnson.”
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments