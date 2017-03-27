Tour renovated Frank Johnson recreation center

Northside Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Stacy Brown appears in a minute-long video for the “Real Teachers. Real Voices” campaign. This is the sixth video in the project from Gov. Nathan Deal and the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement that highlights top-notch teachers.
The Business Education Partnership and Bibb County school district kicked off a $2.1 million fundraising campaign Thursday to put The Leader in Me character education program in all elementary and middle schools in the district.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a bleeding woman fled from a person with a knife onto the Mercer University campus. EMS was called to Stadium Drive at Winship Street. Autthorities later learned she was cut kicking in the window of a girlfriend's house where the homeowner pulled a knife when the women were physically fighting.
Tad Cummins, 50, is wanted in the kidnapping of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas on March 13, 2017. Cummins was a teacher at Thomas's Tennessee high school. The TBI shared with the public surveillance footage of Cummins buying hair dye and gas at a super market during the past week. H
Terrell O'Brien Everett, one of the men charged in connection with a May 17, 2015, attack that left a man beaten and missing his gold teeth grill and cash, pleaded guilty to violating Georgia's gang act Thursday, March 21, 2017, during a Bibb County Superior Court hearing in Macon. Video by Amy Leigh Womack