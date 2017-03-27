Tour renovated Frank Johnson recreation center

Macon-Bibb County celebrated Monday the reopening of Frank Johnson Recreation Center. The 2227 Mercer University Drive center received $939,000 in upgrades.
Finding the leader in every student

The Business Education Partnership and Bibb County school district kicked off a $2.1 million fundraising campaign Thursday to put The Leader in Me character education program in all elementary and middle schools in the district.

Woman flees to Mercer University to escape person with knife

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a bleeding woman fled from a person with a knife onto the Mercer University campus. EMS was called to Stadium Drive at Winship Street. Autthorities later learned she was cut kicking in the window of a girlfriend's house where the homeowner pulled a knife when the women were physically fighting.

Hair dye on suspected kidnapper's shopping list

Tad Cummins, 50, is wanted in the kidnapping of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas on March 13, 2017. Cummins was a teacher at Thomas's Tennessee high school. The TBI shared with the public surveillance footage of Cummins buying hair dye and gas at a super market during the past week. H

