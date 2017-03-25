Cherry Blossom Festival goers share favorite foods in Central City Park

Cherry Blossom Festival goers share their favorite "fair foods" in Central City Park. The festival runs through April 2.
Becky Purser The Telegraph

Local

Finding the leader in every student

The Business Education Partnership and Bibb County school district kicked off a $2.1 million fundraising campaign Thursday to put The Leader in Me character education program in all elementary and middle schools in the district.

Local

Woman flees to Mercer University to escape person with knife

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a bleeding woman fled from a person with a knife onto the Mercer University campus. EMS was called to Stadium Drive at Winship Street. Autthorities later learned she was cut kicking in the window of a girlfriend's house where the homeowner pulled a knife when the women were physically fighting.

Crime

Hair dye on suspected kidnapper's shopping list

Tad Cummins, 50, is wanted in the kidnapping of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas on March 13, 2017. Cummins was a teacher at Thomas's Tennessee high school. The TBI shared with the public surveillance footage of Cummins buying hair dye and gas at a super market during the past week. H

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes the story of how $40,000 vanished from a local motel room; an item about a man shot in the hand in a tussle where his ex-girlfriend reportedly hurled bleach and Jose Cuervo at him; and tidbits about a bacon thief and a woman who told the cops thank you for hauling her to jail.

Editor's Choice Videos