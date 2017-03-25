Cherry Blossom Festival goers share favorite foods in Central City Park

The Business Education Partnership and Bibb County school district kicked off a $2.1 million fundraising campaign Thursday to put The Leader in Me character education program in all elementary and middle schools in the district.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a bleeding woman fled from a person with a knife onto the Mercer University campus. EMS was called to Stadium Drive at Winship Street. Autthorities later learned she was cut kicking in the window of a girlfriend's house where the homeowner pulled a knife when the women were physically fighting.
Tad Cummins, 50, is wanted in the kidnapping of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas on March 13, 2017. Cummins was a teacher at Thomas's Tennessee high school. The TBI shared with the public surveillance footage of Cummins buying hair dye and gas at a super market during the past week. H
Terrell O'Brien Everett, one of the men charged in connection with a May 17, 2015, attack that left a man beaten and missing his gold teeth grill and cash, pleaded guilty to violating Georgia's gang act Thursday, March 21, 2017, during a Bibb County Superior Court hearing in Macon. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes the story of how $40,000 vanished from a local motel room; an item about a man shot in the hand in a tussle where his ex-girlfriend reportedly hurled bleach and Jose Cuervo at him; and tidbits about a bacon thief and a woman who told the cops thank you for hauling her to jail.