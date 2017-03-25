For most people, “fair foods” are a key attraction at Central City Park during the annual Cherry Blossom Festival.
And just about everybody has a favorite, from fresh, hot pizza to an extra-long corn dog to cherry Italian ice.
Most of the dishes are designed to be portable from food on a stick to all things fried to international food.
A large white tent in the middle of the food vendor area offers shade and the comfort of chairs and tables. Live performances on a nearby stage help create a festive atmosphere.
Here are 5 foods we love to eat in Central City Park.
1. Funnel cake
Who can resist that crisp, deep-fried cake covered with powdered sugar? It’s not only delicious, but it’s portable and easy to break apart and share. A close cousin, elephant ears, are flattened, deep-fried doughnut dough covered with cinnamon or powdered sugar. Both the funnel cakes and elephant ears can be loaded up with hot fudge, Bavarian cream, apple caramel and other toppings.
2. Giant turkey leg
Pre-smoked then slowly roasted on site, the giant turkey leg offers a satisfying treat, if not a meal, that most people don’t often cook up at home. Foods that you don’t have all the time are naturally more appealing.
3. Cotton candy
Machine-spun in a rainbow of colors, cotton candy was first introduced at the 1904 World’s Fair as “Fairy Floss.” The soft confection is sugar, air and just a bit of food coloring.
4. Caramel apples
A favorite treat for any age, these fresh crisp apples, often green apples, are dipped in hot caramel and then given time to cool and set. A close cousin, traditional candied apples, have a sugar coating made with white or brown sugar, corn syrup, water, cinnamon and red food coloring.
5. Kettle corn
This sweet and salty variety of popcorn is a mixture of sugar, seasonings, often simply salt, and oil popped at a high temperature. The name reflects how corn kernels were once heated in an iron kettle over a fire in fat and sweeteners like molasses or honey.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
