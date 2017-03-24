Crisis center plans private exam site for rape victims

A local college student was one of 76 people who went to a Macon hospital last year reporting that they had been raped.
In the student’s case, she’d awakened in a male friend’s bed with no memory of how she’d gotten there or why her pants were on backward.
When she asked him what had happened, he replied, “We had sex twice,” she told a Telegraph reporter soon after the episode. (The Telegraph’s policy is not to identify alleged victims of sexual assault.)
Later that day, the student walked up to a receptionist at Coliseum Medical Centers, reporting what had happened and asking to be examined.
“She just kind of looked like a deer in the headlights,” the student said of the hospital worker. “They didn’t know what to do with me.”
With no memory of what had happened to her, the student didn’t want to press criminal charges against her friend. But she still wanted an exam.
Later, there was confusion about who to hand off a urine sample to. The student walked around with the sample for about 30 minutes. A female friend who had accompanied her to the hospital was asked to leave.
The student said she doesn’t think the hospital staff took her seriously.
“Everything about the experience was terrible,” she said. “It’s already hard enough for women to come forward.”
The student’s visit to Coliseum came shortly after the hospital disbanded a program it had launched in 2014 aimed at staffing the hospital with “sexual assault nurse examiners,” nurses with special training to handle rape cases.
While emergency room nurses are trained to aid in the collection of evidence for rape cases, the nurse examiners have additional interviewing skills and know what evidence is needed from a law enforcement perspective.
Now, Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia is laying the groundwork to open an independent forensic exam facility staffed with victim advocates and forensic nurses. The Macon-based facility would be one of just four in Georgia.
It would offer a more private and specialized exam site for victims who don’t need emergency medical care.
When someone has already gone through a trauma, you want them to be in the best environment possible for them to feel like they have the support to move forward.
Dottie Stafford, Crisis Line's sexual assault advocacy program director
“When someone has already gone through a trauma, you want them to be in the best environment possible for them to feel like they have the support to move forward,” said Dottie Stafford, director of Crisis Line’s sexual assault advocacy program. “Most people don’t need emergency care when doing that. They just need the evidence collected.”
Start-up costs for the center are estimated at $100,000 — not including staffing, which will include a medical director and a coordinator for the nurse examiners. Those nurses will be available on call and paid on a contract basis, Stafford said.
While an emergency room nurse can perform a sexual assault exam, collecting evidence for prosecution, they may never have faced such a task — or it may have been a couple years since the last one, Stafford said.
“Just having someone who is comfortable and who knows the process necessary to collect evidence and maintain the chain of custody can be the difference in a case being able to move forward in the system or not,” she said.
‘Program never really materialized’
In 2014, Coliseum Medical Centers issued a news release, saying it had become the first hospital in Bibb County to offer a forensic nurse examiners program. It aimed to staff the hospital with nurses who’d undergone more than 80 hours of training in handling sexual assault cases.
But by early 2016, Coliseum had just one such nurse and not enough patients needing her services to justify that being her only job, said Bridget Denzik, Coliseum’s chief nursing officer. The nurse was seeing only three to five sexual assault patients a month, Denzik said, and she was eventually reassigned to other duties at the hospital.
“The program never really materialized,” she said.
Asked about the student’s visit to the emergency room last year, the hospital issued a statement:
“We deeply believe that victims of rape in our community deserve appropriate support and resources. That is why we launched a program and tried to provide this service. Unfortunately, we couldn’t sustain the program.”
The statement went on to say that the hospital continually works to train employees so they have the tools they need to support any victim of violence, and it’s working to assess whether the hospital can provide on-call support to victims of violence when they arrive in the emergency room.
Due to the long term effects of sexual assault on victims mentally, emotionally and physically, it’s imperative that victims receive comprehensive care as soon as possible.
Debra Riley, assistant vice president of emergency and medical surgical services for The Medical Center, Navicent Health
The Medical Center, Navicent Health, has historically had a sexual assault nurse examiner on staff, but it “amped” up to having a true program about a year ago, hospital spokeswoman Megan Allen said in an email.
The hospital now employs three such forensic nurses, providing that coverage four days and three nights a week, with nurses on call 24 hours a day, Allen said.
Having highly trained staff in the emergency room ensures that a patient will have the best opportunity to recover from a traumatic experience, said Debra Riley, assistant vice president of emergency and medical surgical services for the hospital.
“Due to the long-term effects of sexual assault on victims mentally, emotionally and physically, it’s imperative that victims receive comprehensive care as soon as possible,” she said.
Raising money
Crisis Line & Safe House is seeking to provide a one-stop place for victims to go for help, with space for a forensic exam, a separate room to meet with law enforcement and offices for victim advocates.
Planning for the center began about six months ago as workers visited other similar facilities in Valdosta and Gwinnett County. There’s also an exam site in Albany.
To donate to Crisis Line & Safe House for the exam site, visit www.cl-sh.org.
Proceeds from an April 1 Phoenix Rising 5K and Fun Run — which already has raised $13,000 in sponsorships — will go toward the project, Stafford said.
The Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is set to award $20 million in grants later this year. Crisis Line plans to apply for a portion of the money to help fund the new center.
In the event that a victim needs emergency medical attention, it’s Crisis Line’s hope that the nurses employed at the center will be granted privileges to continue treating the person at an area hospital.
Stafford said the center’s services will be provided free and 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
