March 24, 2017 11:18 AM

Woman hit by a car and pinned between vehicles in McDonald’s parking lot

By Liz Fabian

A woman was pinned between vehicles Friday morning when she was hit by a car in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Macon-Bibb County firefighters took care of the woman until an ambulance arrived at the fast food restaurant at 1450 Rocky Creek Road.

She was walking through the parking lot when she was hit and became stuck between the vehicles, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

“Injuries to her legs are unknown at this time but they are non-life-threatening,” a sheriff’s office public information officer stated in an email.

