What makes autistic children different? Experts to share the latest research

6:08 Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase Pause

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing

0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this'

6:03 ‘He just shot him’: Witness describes deputy shooting shoplifting suspect

1:09 Sheriff speaks at vigil for man shot and killed by deputy

0:56 Towns makes first appearance in death penalty trial

1:58 GBI searches for Tara Grinstead's remains in Fitzgerald