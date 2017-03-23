Georgia high school student faces charges after threat on Snapchat

“Got the gun ready. Once the bell rings, it’s over.”
That’s the message under a photo of a book bag that reportedly surfaced on Snapchat during lunch Thursday, according WALB News 10 in Atlanta.
The station is reporting that a Lee County High School student who allegedly posted the image is facing charges of terroristic threats.
Snapchat is a mobile app that allows photos and videos to be shared among friends. But the images and videos only last a short time.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments