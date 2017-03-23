Georgia high school student faces charges after threat on Snapchat

6:08 Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase Pause

1:51 How Bill Fickling's grandfather cultivated a love for cherry trees

6:03 ‘He just shot him’: Witness describes deputy shooting shoplifting suspect

1:09 Sheriff speaks at vigil for man shot and killed by deputy

0:45 Street Party returns to Cherry Blossom Festival

1:25 Making way for a new children's hospital

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching

1:00 Hair dye on suspected kidnapper's shopping list