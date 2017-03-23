Carter Elementary students greet guest with music

Terrell O'Brien Everett, one of the men charged in connection with a May 17, 2015, attack that left a man beaten and missing his gold teeth grill and cash, pleaded guilty to violating Georgia's gang act Thursday, March 21, 2017, during a Bibb County Superior Court hearing in Macon. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes the story of how $40,000 vanished from a local motel room; an item about a man shot in the hand in a tussle where his ex-girlfriend reportedly hurled bleach and Jose Cuervo at him; and tidbits about a bacon thief and a woman who told the cops thank you for hauling her to jail.
Christopher Calmer, the man charged with murder in the Sept. 13, 2014, fatal shooting of Monroe County deputy Michael Norris and wounding of deputy Jeff Wilson, attempted suicide on the eve of a March 17, 2017, pre-trial hearing in the death penalty case against him. Testimony in Calmer's trial is set to begin June 5, 2017, in Forsyth, Ga. Video by Amy Leigh Womack