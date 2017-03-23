Carter Elementary students greet guest with music

Students at Sonny Carter Elementary greet Sean Covey with "The Leader in Me" song for his visit to the school.
Woody Marshall The Telegraph

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes the story of how $40,000 vanished from a local motel room; an item about a man shot in the hand in a tussle where his ex-girlfriend reportedly hurled bleach and Jose Cuervo at him; and tidbits about a bacon thief and a woman who told the cops thank you for hauling her to jail.

Crime

Accused deputy killer appears in court after suicide attempt

Christopher Calmer, the man charged with murder in the Sept. 13, 2014, fatal shooting of Monroe County deputy Michael Norris and wounding of deputy Jeff Wilson, attempted suicide on the eve of a March 17, 2017, pre-trial hearing in the death penalty case against him. Testimony in Calmer's trial is set to begin June 5, 2017, in Forsyth, Ga. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

