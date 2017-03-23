Learn about tax relief at Macon-Bibb seminar

People interested in learning more about property taxes can attend a seminar tonight.
The Macon-Bibb Tax Commissioner’s Office is hosting a its final tax relief seminar at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The seminar offers details about homestead exemptions, alternate payment solutions and other information about property taxes.
“This is an opportunity for people to learn how they can save money on their taxes and for people who are struggling to pay back taxes learn about easy ways to pay them down,” Tax Commissioner Wade McCord said in a news release.
For more information contact the Tax Commissioner's Office at 478-621-6500.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
