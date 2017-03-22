Homeless ‘Johnny Neptune’ jailed in alleged and wacky Dunkin’ Donuts extortion caper

6:08 Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase Pause

1:25 Making way for a new children's hospital

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

0:56 Demolitions start at site of future Macon athletic field

2:24 "We can't get slack 'cause trouble coming every day," Bloomfield businessman says

1:09 Volunteers step up to rebuild veteran's home

1:19 Children visit Elliott Farms in Lizella

1:27 Union trustee talks about impact of hiring freeze on Robins

1:55 'You can never be content with crime,' says Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms