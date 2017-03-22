Art students recycle donated fabric to bring boutique style to Goodwill thrift store

The Goodwill store on Forsyth Road is getting a boutique makeover thanks to the art department at Wesleyan College.
Under a new partnership with the college, Goodwill has created an artist gallery in the store in the Wesleyan Station shopping center.
“The monthly featured artists in the gallery space will provide new reasons to shop at the Wesleyan Station Goodwill store,” said James Stiff, president of Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia, who suggested the collaboration.
This month, “The Art of Weaving” features the works of weaver Jessica Pitts, who shared her talents with students in Alexis Gregg’s 3-D Design course.
The students took donated Goodwill materials and turned them into wall hangings that are now decorating the store along with Pitts’ designs and ceramics.
“Her work celebrates sustainability as she re-purposes textile material from Goodwill to weave mesmerizing displays,” Goodwill marketing director Vicki Mills posted on Facebook.
Each month, a new display will be featured in the shop, which opened about a year ago in the former Tuesday Morning location next to Kroger.
A “Fourth Thursday” art opening reception will feature live music and catering by Edgar’s from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at 4650 Forsyth Road.
Pitts’ art will be on display through April 30, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
New artists will be featured in the months ahead.
