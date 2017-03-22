Art students recycle donated fabric to bring boutique style to Goodwill thrift store

6:08 Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase Pause

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead

1:51 How Bill Fickling's grandfather cultivated a love for cherry trees

2:24 "We can't get slack 'cause trouble coming every day," Bloomfield businessman says

3:09 Elderly lady feared Fickling dogs would kill her

1:00 'I love this place,' former Tindall Heights resident says at farewell shindig

1:08 Tindall Heights redevelopment plans