Monroe County commission race heads to runoff

A runoff will be held in April for the Monroe County Commission District 2 seat.
Chris Ham and Eddie Rowland emerged Tuesday from the six candidate battle for the seat left vacant after the death of Commissioner Jim Ham. They’ll face each other again on April 18 after no candidates received at least 50 percent of votes during Tuesday’s election.
Chris Ham received 553 votes, 36 percent, followed by Rowland with 428 votes, or 28 percent, according to unofficial election results.
The other candidates results were: Jimmy Jones with 188 votes; Earl Jackson receiving 132 votes; John Martin, Jr. with 128 votes; and Jay Patterson with 101 votes.
Jim Ham served on the commission for about 30 years before he died in a crash in December, weeks before his new four-year term was set to begin.
