Monroe County commission race heads to runoff

6:08 Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase Pause

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

1:30 Man was beaten, robbed of gold teeth grill and cash, prosecutor says

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

0:50 Man charged in two shootings of pizza delivery drivers makes first court appearance

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court