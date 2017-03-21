Monroe County voters keep hospital open with tax increase

Monroe County voters gave a resounding yes Tuesday for a tax increase that will keep the hospital open.
With 13 out of 14 precincts reporting, there were 2,347 votes supporting the property tax increase compared to 983 against the 1-mill tax increase to fund Monroe County Hospital. County officials voted in January to begin a controlled shutdown of the hospital pending the outcome of Tuesday’s election.
Like many rural hospitals, Monroe’s has faced recent financial struggles. The medical facility is now under the management of Navicent Health. Hospital leaders have said they’re developing strategies to run a more efficient hospital.
Among the measures already implemented has been the reduction in the number of beds.
